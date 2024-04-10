Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HZO, CLF, CMTG

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 62,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 25,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG) options are showing a volume of 2,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of CMTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of CMTG. Below is a chart showing CMTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HZO options, CLF options, or CMTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
