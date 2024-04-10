News & Insights

Markets
HZO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HZO, CLF, CMTG

April 10, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO), where a total of 2,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.2% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 287,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 62,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 25,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG) options are showing a volume of 2,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of CMTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of CMTG. Below is a chart showing CMTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HZO options, CLF options, or CMTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CAAP Options Chain
 CAA Split History
 FTEL market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HZO
CLF
CMTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.