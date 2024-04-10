Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HZO, CLF, CMTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO), where a total of 2,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.2% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 287,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 62,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 25,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: CMTG) options are showing a volume of 2,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of CMTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of CMTG. Below is a chart showing CMTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

