Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HZNP, PACW, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total of 6,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 622,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) saw options trading volume of 45,325 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of PACW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,200 underlying shares of PACW. Below is a chart showing PACW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 2,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 284,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 614,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
