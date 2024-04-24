Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, GD, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 27,774 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) saw options trading volume of 9,106 contracts, representing approximately 910,600 underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUM options, GD options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

