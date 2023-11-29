Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, ALGN, ALL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 9,282 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 928,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 8,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) options are showing a volume of 10,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,500 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
