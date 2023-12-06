Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HOOD, SPG, RKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 443,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 44.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 325.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 25,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 29,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 210.1% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,600 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 35,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 192.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 8,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,700 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

