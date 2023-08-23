Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HON, WDAY, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), where a total volume of 16,980 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,300 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 8,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 811,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,500 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 7,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HON options, WDAY options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
