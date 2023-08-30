Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HELE, BURL, INSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 1,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 266,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,181 contracts, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 5,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, BURL options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.