News & Insights

Markets
HELE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HELE, BURL, INSM

August 30, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 1,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 266,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,181 contracts, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 5,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, BURL options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 AKR market cap history
 COHU Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HELE
BURL
INSM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.