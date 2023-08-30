Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HELE, BURL, INSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 1,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 266,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 6,181 contracts, representing approximately 618,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 5,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HELE options, BURL options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
AKR market cap history
COHU Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.