Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, BA, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 18,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 41,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 3,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 22,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, BA options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
Institutional Holders of FRHC
Funds Holding KIE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.