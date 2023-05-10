Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, BA, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 18,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 41,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 3,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 22,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

