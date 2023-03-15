Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, ARI, VRAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 148,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 539.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 23,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) saw options trading volume of 25,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 265.2% of ARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 11,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ARI. Below is a chart showing ARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY) options are showing a volume of 30,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 15,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

