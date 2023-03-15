Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, ARI, VRAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 148,924 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 539.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 23,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) saw options trading volume of 25,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 265.2% of ARI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 11,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ARI. Below is a chart showing ARI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY) options are showing a volume of 30,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 15,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, ARI options, or VRAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FL Stock Predictions
DGSE Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of CPLA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.