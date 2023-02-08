Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPRE, ABBV, K

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total of 4,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 411,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 853,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 29,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 9,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPRE options, ABBV options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By David Einhorn
Institutional Holders of FFBH
RMBS Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.