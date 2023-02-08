Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPRE, ABBV, K

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), where a total of 4,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 411,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 853,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 29,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 9,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

