Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPI, ENVA, RUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 698 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 69,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) saw options trading volume of 879 contracts, representing approximately 87,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) options are showing a volume of 40,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 10,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

