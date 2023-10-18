Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, TXN, MNKD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 176,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 25,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 29,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,400 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And MannKind Corp (Symbol: MNKD) options are showing a volume of 14,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of MNKD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,500 underlying shares of MNKD. Below is a chart showing MNKD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

