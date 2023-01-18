Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, JBHT, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 143,439 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 3,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, JBHT options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.