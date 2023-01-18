Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, JBHT, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 143,439 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 3,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,201 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, JBHT options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BETZ Videos
Institutional Holders of MINV
AVA Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.