Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, FANG, CZR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 21,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 205.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 22,896 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 121% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 24,198 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 3,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,100 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
