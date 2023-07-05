Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GME, RIOT, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 38,261 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 3,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 129,821 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 13,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,282 contracts, representing approximately 328,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

