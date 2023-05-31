Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GME, ARMK, SOFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 68,697 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 239.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 7,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 765,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) options are showing a volume of 49,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167% of ARMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 23,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of ARMK. Below is a chart showing ARMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 742,265 contracts, representing approximately 74.2 million underlying shares or approximately 159.5% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 89,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
