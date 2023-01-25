Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, CLFD, CSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 53,045 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD) options are showing a volume of 1,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 147,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) options are showing a volume of 43,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,700 underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GM options, CLFD options, or CSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
