Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEHC, FFIV, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), where a total of 8,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 809,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,100 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 2,483 contracts, representing approximately 248,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,515 contracts, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

