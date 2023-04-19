Markets
GEHC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEHC, FFIV, ALGN

April 19, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), where a total of 8,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 809,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,100 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 2,483 contracts, representing approximately 248,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,515 contracts, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEHC options, FFIV options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AAXN Stock Predictions
 PLD RSI
 O Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEHC
FFIV
ALGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.