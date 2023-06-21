Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEF, RCL, WING

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), where a total of 739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 165,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 17,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 2,178 contracts, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEF options, RCL options, or WING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PPG YTD Return
HCSG Videos
LPRO Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.