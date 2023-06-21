Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEF, RCL, WING

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), where a total of 739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 165,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 17,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 2,178 contracts, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

