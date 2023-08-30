Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, XOM, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 12,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 81,860 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 21,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $687.50 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $687.50 strike highlighted in orange:

