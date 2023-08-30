News & Insights

Markets
FSLR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, XOM, BLK

August 30, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 12,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 81,860 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 21,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $687.50 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $687.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, XOM options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 YTD Return
 JBSS Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding ZMH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
XOM
BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.