Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, GPN, IIPR

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 14,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,466 contracts, representing approximately 146,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,900 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
