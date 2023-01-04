Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, ELV, VZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 15,164 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 4,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $435 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $435 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 125,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

