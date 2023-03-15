Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, CVS, ASO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 26,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 67,547 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 8,750 contracts, representing approximately 875,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

