Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, CVS, ASO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 26,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 67,547 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 8,750 contracts, representing approximately 875,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, CVS options, or ASO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TLO Videos
Bank of York Mellon RSI
NOC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.