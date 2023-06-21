Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, CHPT, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 15,197 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 113,390 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 50,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 26,776 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

