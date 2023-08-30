Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FMC, LLY, EG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), where a total volume of 5,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 13,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) saw options trading volume of 801 contracts, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of EG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of EG. Below is a chart showing EG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

