News & Insights

Markets
FMC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FMC, LLY, EG

August 30, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), where a total volume of 5,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 13,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) saw options trading volume of 801 contracts, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of EG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of EG. Below is a chart showing EG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FMC options, LLY options, or EG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BDC Investor
 LFEQ Videos
 LEDS Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMC
LLY
EG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.