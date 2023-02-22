Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FIGS, DRVN, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS), where a total volume of 53,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.1% of FIGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 26,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FIGS. Below is a chart showing FIGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: DRVN) options are showing a volume of 6,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.7% of DRVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 595,600 underlying shares of DRVN. Below is a chart showing DRVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 34,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIGS options, DRVN options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.