Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, TGT, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 27,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 27,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 308,505 contracts, representing approximately 30.9 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 31,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
