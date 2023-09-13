Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, F, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 9,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 913,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 214,185 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 34,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
