Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, C, ENOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 36,882 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 235,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 66,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) saw options trading volume of 4,000 contracts, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares or approximately 121.9% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
