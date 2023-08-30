Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, ALGN, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 8,367 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 836,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 2,248 contracts, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 17,122 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

