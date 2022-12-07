Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, OXY, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 11,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 74,696 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 12,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 27,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
