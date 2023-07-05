Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EQT, NVDA, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total volume of 54,122 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.5% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 16,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 437,392 contracts, representing approximately 43.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 26,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 174,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 14,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

