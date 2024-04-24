Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EQT, ETSY, ZION

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 11,653 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 8,807 contracts, representing approximately 880,700 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
