News & Insights

Markets
EQT

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EQT, ETSY, ZION

April 24, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total of 28,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,300 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 11,653 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) saw options trading volume of 8,807 contracts, representing approximately 880,700 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EQT options, ETSY options, or ZION options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VCXB Average Annual Return
 GCI Average Annual Return
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Paycom Software

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
ETSY
ZION

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.