Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, STWD, SSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 21,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,700 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 11,792 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) saw options trading volume of 1,301 contracts, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, STWD options, or SSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

