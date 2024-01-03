News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, GS, MRNA

January 03, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 51,661 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 18,444 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 53,210 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

