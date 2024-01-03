Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, GS, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 51,661 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 18,444 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 53,210 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, GS options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Oversold Metals Stocks
Funds Holding EVRI
MKTW YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.