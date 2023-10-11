Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, ENPH, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 11,556 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.3% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 880,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 41,484 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 111.4% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
