Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DUK, TGT, EOLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), where a total of 35,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.7% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 16,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 33,003 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 130.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 9,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS) options are showing a volume of 6,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 602,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.7% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,300 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
