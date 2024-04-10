Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DRI, RILY, NTGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total volume of 23,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 10,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 17,441 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 148% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,313 contracts, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares or approximately 137.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, RILY options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

