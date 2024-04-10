News & Insights

Markets
DRI

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DRI, RILY, NTGR

April 10, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total volume of 23,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 155.8% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 17,441 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 148% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,313 contracts, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares or approximately 137.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, RILY options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CSCO Videos
 IFMK Insider Buying
 AWRE Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRI
RILY
NTGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.