Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DRI, RILY, NTGR

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 17,441 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 148% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,313 contracts, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares or approximately 137.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
