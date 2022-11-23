Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, U, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 2,976 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 297,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 65,402 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 27,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 8,896 contracts, representing approximately 889,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

