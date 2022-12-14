Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, KMX, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 354,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 510,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 10,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,915 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, KMX options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of Texas Instruments
GPI Dividend Growth Rate
RETL Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.