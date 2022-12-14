Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, KMX, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 354,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 510,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 10,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,915 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, KMX options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.