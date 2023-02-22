Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, HD, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 7,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 753,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 544,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 42,277 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 120.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 13,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, HD options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: The Online Investor
KYE YTD Return
RZLT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.