Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, HD, COST

February 22, 2023 — 04:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 7,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 753,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.4% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 544,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 42,277 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 120.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 13,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

