Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, ZUO, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 20,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) options are showing a volume of 4,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 449,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of ZUO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of ZUO. Below is a chart showing ZUO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 109,385 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

