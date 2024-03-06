Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, UNH, RMD

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 24,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 5,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, UNH options, or RMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
