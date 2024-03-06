News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, UNH, RMD

March 06, 2024 — 03:33 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 20,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 24,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 5,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

