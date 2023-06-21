Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, REGN, MHK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 16,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 2,648 contracts, representing approximately 264,800 underlying shares or approximately 48% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,300 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 2,646 contracts, representing approximately 264,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 648,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

