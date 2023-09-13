Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, ORCL, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 34,480 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 183.8% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,000 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 206,409 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 165.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 12,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 63,888 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
