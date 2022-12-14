Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DLR, IRM, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total of 9,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 959,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.7% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 7,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 707,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,300 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 18,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
