Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, OKTA, WYNN

December 21, 2022 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 22,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,000 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 24,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,726 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

