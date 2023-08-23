Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, UPS, DY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 15,505 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 28,841 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 2,506 contracts, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, UPS options, or DY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.