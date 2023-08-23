Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DFS, UNP, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), where a total volume of 12,964 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 14,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 11,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 53,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 5,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,800 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

