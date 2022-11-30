Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DEN, SWKS, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN), where a total volume of 3,188 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 318,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 10,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 9,780 contracts, representing approximately 978,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DEN options, SWKS options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

